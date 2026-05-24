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Faridabad Woman, Baby Son Found Dead; Family Alleges Poisoning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 19:30 IST

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A 28-year-old woman and her infant son were discovered dead in Faridabad, India, prompting a murder investigation following allegations of poisoning by the woman's family.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old woman and her infant son were found dead in Ankhir village, Surajkund, Faridabad.
  • The woman's family has accused her in-laws of poisoning her, leading to a murder investigation.
  • Police investigations revealed the couple had been experiencing disputes, and the woman had previously attempted suicide.
  • The cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is received by the authorities.

A 28-year-old woman and her infant son were found dead in a village in the Surajkund area here, police said, adding that the woman's family has accused her in-laws of poisoning her to death.

Murder Investigation Launched

A case of murder has been registered based on the complaint by the woman's family and the cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report is received, Surajkund SHO Prahlad Singh said.

 

The deceased, Aarti and her son Hriday, were residents of Ankhir village. Upon receiving the information, a police team and a forensic team reached the spot and sent the bodies to the ESIC Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Subsequently, the police handed over the bodies to the family, they added.

Family Disputes and Previous Suicide Attempt

During the investigation, the police found that Aarti lived on the first floor of the house with her husband, Nishant and their one-year-old son. Nishant works as a lab attendant at a private hospital.

Nishant had gone to work on Saturday and after returning home in the evening, he found his wife and son unconscious in their room. Both were dead and their bodies had turned blue, the police added.

Aarti, a native of Pavata village, had married Nishant around three years ago, the police said, adding that the couple had reportedly been having disputes for some time, and she had allegedly attempted suicide around two months ago, but was saved after being taken to the hospital in time, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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