Faridabad Woman Killed by Son and Daughter-in-Law Over Land Compensation

In a shocking incident in Faridabad, a woman was allegedly murdered by her own son and daughter-in-law over a dispute regarding valuable land compensation money, highlighting the tragic consequences of greed and family conflict.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Faridabad by her son and daughter-in-law.

The motive behind the murder is believed to be a dispute over land compensation money.

The daughter-in-law has confessed to strangling the victim, while the son is currently absconding.

The victim's younger daughter-in-law alerted the police after suspecting foul play due to previous threats.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the son and bring him to justice.

A 65-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her own son and daughter-in-law, reportedly to grab the land compensation amount in Sector 67 area here, police said on Monday.

After the investigation, the police registered a murder case at Sadar Ballabgarh police station, arresting the accused daughter-in-law, Poonam, who confessed to beating and strangling his mother-in-law to grab the compensation money, they said.

The deceased woman's son, Lalit, also assisted his wife in the crime, which occurred between 1 and 3 pm on March 16 in the Machhgar village in Faridabad's Sector 67, police said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab the absconding son.

According to the police, the deceased woman, Omwati, had two sons, and both are married. She had been living in the house for some time with her elder son Lalit and daughter-in-law Poonam.

Her younger son Amit and his wife Mamta live in a rented house in Ballabhgarh's Bhikam Colony, police said.

It was around 4 pm on March 16 when Mamta received a phone call informing her that her mother-in-law had died. She immediately informed the police, claiming that her mother-in-law had told her a few days earlier that Lalit and Poonam might kill her to grab the compensation money, they added.

A police team, along with a forensic team, reached the scene and collected evidence. The deceased's bangles were broken and embedded in the hands. There were injury marks on her neck and face, they said.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem, police said.

Investigation and Confession

Crime Branch in-charge Ramesh Khatri said that the police took Poonam into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed that her mother-in-law wanted to give the land compensation and the Sector 67 house to her younger daughter-in-law, Mamta and son Amit," the investigating officer said.

On March 16, after Poonam and Omwati had an argument over this matter, enraged, Lalit and Poonam assaulted her and then strangled her to death, he added.

"We are conducting raids to nab Lalit, and he will be arrested soon," the officer said.