Woman Dies After Dowry Harassment Allegations: Husband Arrested

A young woman's death in Uttar Pradesh has sparked a dowry death investigation, with her husband and father-in-law arrested amid allegations of harassment and demands for a Toyota Fortuner and cash.

Photograph: Courtesy @kanchanbhati6668/Instagram

Key Points A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from her home's terrace amid dowry harassment allegations.

The victim's family alleges murder, claiming she was harassed for dowry including demands for a Toyota Fortuner and cash.

Police have arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law, initiating an investigation into the dowry death.

The victim's father reported receiving a call from his daughter detailing assault over dowry demands prior to her death.

The family claims to have spent a significant amount on the wedding, including a car, gold, and cash, but the in-laws continued to demand more.

A 24-year-old woman died allegedly after falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district amid harassment by her in-laws over dowry, police here said on Monday.

The victim's family alleged that she was murdered and that it was not a case of suicide or accident.

The woman's 26-year-old husband and father-in-law have been arrested, police said, adding that an investigation under provisions pertaining to dowry death is underway.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said a complaint was received at Ecotech-3 police station regarding the death of Deepika, who was married around a year and a half ago to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura village.

Deepika died after falling from the terrace on Sunday night, the officer said. A case was registered based on a written complaint from the woman's father.

Police said the woman's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj were arrested and further legal proceedings were on.

In his complaint, Deepika's father Sanjay Nagar alleged that he received a phone call from his daughter on Sunday afternoon, during which she cried and told him that her in-laws were assaulting her over dowry demands.

He alleged that his daughter's in-laws demanded a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional Rs 45-50 lakh in cash as dowry.

Nagar said that around 7 pm, he, along with some others, went to his daughter's matrimonial home, a three-storey independent house, where discussions were held with her in-laws in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Around 12.30 am, he received a call from her in-laws informing him that Deepika was injured after falling from the roof of the house and asking the family to reach Sharda Hospital directly.

"When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," Nagar said, adding that the body had injury marks too.

In his complaint, Nagar named seven persons who were allegedly present in the house at the time of the incident, including Hrithik and Manoj, both of whom were arrested on Monday morning.

Family's Plea for Justice

The incident came months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for Rs 36 lakh.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sanjay Nagar alleged, "They killed my daughter over a Fortuner car and cash. I gave them a Scorpio N and cash on various occasions, but they killed her. I want justice."

Police said efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused named in the complaint.

"The woman's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj have been arrested. Efforts are on to arrest the others. Hrithik's father has a local business," a police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Responding to allegations by the victim's family regarding the marks found on Deepika's body, police said the matter was being investigated and videography of the post-mortem examination would be conducted.

"Relevant sections will be added as per the findings of the investigation," police said.

Speaking to reporters, Deepika's uncle Sunil Nagar alleged that the bride's family had spent around Rs 1 crore on the wedding, including on a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle, 35-40 tolas of gold, and cash given as dowry.

He said that soon after the wedding in December 2024, Deepika's in-laws started demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and began harassing her.

According to the family, Hrithik is an LLB degree holder, while Deepika had completed BA and B.Ed.

Family members said problems started emerging within a few months of the marriage, but Deepika's parents chose not to approach the police, hoping the matter would be resolved amicably through discussions.

Demands for Strict Action

Meanwhile, Deepika's aunt Geeta Devi alleged that she was pushed from the building and that when she did not die, she was either stabbed or shot.

"We want justice; they must face strict action. Just as our daughter died, their son should be killed," she said.

Deepika's uncle Kuldeep alleged that the in-laws had been demanding a Fortuner car and Rs 50 lakh in cash.

"We demand that her husband, his father, and the entire family be apprehended and strict action taken against them. Their house should be demolished," he said.

Speaking to PTI on Monday night, Deepika's father alleged that his daughter's body bore multiple injury marks and what appeared to be wounds caused by a screwdriver.

"My daughter has been killed for dowry, her body has several injury marks and wounds from a screwdriver," he claimed.

Nagar alleged that within two to three months of the marriage, she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her in-laws over dowry demands.

"I gave a Scorpio N car and cash and spent a huge amount on the wedding, but they were not satisfied and began demanding more cash and a car from my daughter," he alleged.

The woman's father claimed that he had repeatedly attempted to resolve the dispute to save his daughter's marriage. "Many times, I tried to solve the issue, to settle my daughter's home. But nothing worked," he said.

He said there were discrepancies in the in-laws' statements about Deepika's death.

"I asked them where Deepika had fallen, and the in-laws replied from the stairs. Later, they said from the roof," he alleged.

He alleged that Deepika was murdered and later thrown from the roof. "She was killed, and then they threw her from the roof of the third floor of the home," he claimed.

DCP Shailendra Kumar Singh said an FIR has been registered in the case under provisions relating to dowry death, and further proceedings were underway.