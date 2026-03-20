Gurugram Woman's Death Sparks Poisoning Allegations Against Husband

A newly married woman's suspicious death in Gurugram has triggered a police investigation into her husband, who is accused of poisoning her, leading to a dowry murder case.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A 23-year-old woman in Gurugram died under suspicious circumstances, leading to accusations against her husband.

The family alleges the husband injected the woman with a toxin, and a syringe was found at the scene.

Police have registered a dowry murder case and are investigating the husband.

The cause of death is pending a viscera report from a lab examination.

The couple had a short courtship and the husband quit his job soon after the marriage.

A 23-year-old newly married woman died under suspicious circumstances in a village here, with her parents accusing her husband of injecting her with a toxin, police said.

They said a syringe has been recovered from the washroom in their house.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, a dowry murder case has been registered at the Sector 10 police station, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Kajal, a resident of Garhi Harsaru village.

According to police, Kajal married Arun Sharma, a Ghaziabad resident, just four months ago after a courtship.

Kajal was employed as a nurse with a private hospital, while Arun was an X-ray technician. After marriage, they lived in the Basai area until Holi. Soon after their wedding, Arun quit his job. Earlier this month, the couple had a fight, following which Kajal left for her parents' home. Arun soon moved into her house, police said.

Events Leading to the Death

On Wednesday evening, Kajal was with her sister and sister-in-law when Arun called her downstairs. A short while later, when her sister-in-law returned, she found Kajal bleeding from her nose, and her condition was worsening.

She was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The family members said they found a syringe in the washroom, and they suspected that Arun had injected her with some poison.

On receiving the information, police reached the hospital and sent the body to the mortuary.

On Thursday, Kajal's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem.

Investigation Underway

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem said the viscera will be sent to a lab for examination, and the cause of death will be determined after the viscera report.

"An FIR has been registered. The matter is being investigated. The exact cause of death will be known only after we receive the reports," said ASI Jagdish Chand, the investigating officer.