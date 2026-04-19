Tragedy In Jharkhand: Woman And Daughters Drown

A tragic incident in Jharkhand's Chatra district resulted in the drowning of a woman and her two daughters in a local pond while they were washing clothes.

Key Points A woman and her two daughters drowned in a pond in Chatra district, Jharkhand.

The incident occurred when the family went to wash clothes in Bojaya village.

The younger daughter slipped into deep water, leading to the tragic drowning of all three.

Authorities are providing financial assistance to the bereaved family under the District Disaster Relief Fund.

A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened around 4 pm in Bojaya village in the Sadar police station area, when Parva Devi, along with her two daughters, had gone to the pond to wash clothes, they said.

Details Of The Drowning Incident

"Her younger daughter slipped and drowned in deep water. Subsequently, the woman, along with her elder daughter, attempted to rescue her, but they also drowned," Awadhesh Kumar, the officer in charge of Sadar police station, told PTI.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at the Sadar Hospital, he said.

Financial Assistance For The Family

Chatra Sub-Divisional Officer Md Zahur Alam said that under the District Disaster Relief Fund (DDRF), Rs 4 lakh will be given to the family for each deceased.

Accidental drowning is registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with causing death by negligence. The local authorities will likely conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including safety measures around the pond.