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Tragedy in Gumla: Two Teenagers Drown While Bathing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 17:01 IST

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A tragic bathing accident in Jharkhand's Gumla district resulted in the drowning of two teenage girls in the Chutia river, prompting a local rescue attempt.

Key Points

  • Two teenage girls drowned in the Chutia river in Gumla district, Jharkhand, while bathing.
  • The incident occurred in the Basia police station area.
  • Locals attempted to rescue the girls but were unsuccessful.
  • The deceased were identified as Kajal Kumari and Deep Shikha Kumari.

Two teenage girls drowned while bathing in a river in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in the Basia police station area around 10.30 am, they said.

 

"Six girls of Shanichar Tola went to the Chutia river. While bathing, two girls went deep into the water and started drowning. Hearing their screams, locals jumped into the river to rescue them," said SDPO Nazir Khan.

"They were brought out of the river and taken to the Referral Hospital in Basia, but doctors declared them dead," he added.

The deceased were identified as Kajal Kumari and Deep Shikha Kumari, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to the Gumla Sadar Hospital, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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