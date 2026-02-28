HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 21:54 IST

Tragic accidents in Jharkhand claim the lives of five children as three drown in a Koderma pond and two sisters fall into a Palamu well, highlighting the need for increased safety measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three children drowned in a pond in Kosmadih village, Koderma district, while attempting to catch fish.
  • The bodies of the children who drowned in Koderma have been recovered and post-mortem examinations are scheduled.
  • In a separate incident in Palamu district, two minor sisters died after falling into an open well in Manandohar village.
  • A third child was rescued from the well in Palamu and is receiving treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

Three children allegedly drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Saturday, police said.

The children had gone to catch fish in the pond in Kosmadih village in the Jainagar police station area when they ventured into deep water and drowned.

 

"We have recovered the bodies. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Sunday," Jainagar's officer-in-charge Umanth Singh said.

Palamu Well Incident

In Palamu district, two minor sisters died after falling into an open well in Manandohar village in the Naudiha Bazar police station area, police said.

The incident happened when the two sisters, along with their cousin, were passing near the uncovered well and allegedly slipped into it, they said.

The third child was rescued alive and is undergoing treatment at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
