HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three Killed by Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra District

Three Killed by Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 23:20 IST

x

Tragic lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district claim the lives of three women, underscoring the dangers of severe weather in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three women in Jharkhand's Chatra district were killed by lightning strikes during a recent storm.
  • One woman died while collecting mahua flowers; two sisters were killed while sitting outside their home.
  • Several other individuals sustained injuries from the lightning strikes and are receiving medical treatment.
  • The incidents highlight the danger of lightning strikes, particularly in rural areas during monsoon season.

Three women were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.

Pathalgadda Circle Officer Udal Ram said Shama Praveen (35) died in Bandarchuwa village after being struck by lightning while she had gone to collect mahua flowers.

 

Praveen's 12-year-old daughter and her 55-year-old sister-in-law were also injured in the incident. They have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh, officials said.

Details of the Second Incident

In a similar incident in Jehra village, two sisters, Kalyani Devi (22) and Poonam Devi (25), were killed. They were sitting outside their house when lightning struck a nearby tree.

Poonam's husband, Sanjay Bhuiyan, also sustained serious injuries, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nine killed in lightning strikes in Odisha
Nine killed in lightning strikes in Odisha
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Monsoon misery: Lightning kills nearly 100 across India
Monsoon misery: Lightning kills nearly 100 across India
In Jharkhand, 5 women beaten to death for being 'witches'
In Jharkhand, 5 women beaten to death for being 'witches'
Bihar flood toll rises to 168, 2 killed in Uttar Pradesh
Bihar flood toll rises to 168, 2 killed in Uttar Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After Fresh Snowfall1:45

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After...

WATCH! Government addresses concerns over 'Fuel Shortage' in India 4:35

WATCH! Government addresses concerns over 'Fuel Shortage'...

Fatima Sana Shaikh Visits Manish Malhotra's Home1:03

Fatima Sana Shaikh Visits Manish Malhotra's Home

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO