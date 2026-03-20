Three Killed by Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra District

Tragic lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district claim the lives of three women, underscoring the dangers of severe weather in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three women in Jharkhand's Chatra district were killed by lightning strikes during a recent storm.

One woman died while collecting mahua flowers; two sisters were killed while sitting outside their home.

Several other individuals sustained injuries from the lightning strikes and are receiving medical treatment.

The incidents highlight the danger of lightning strikes, particularly in rural areas during monsoon season.

Three women were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.

Pathalgadda Circle Officer Udal Ram said Shama Praveen (35) died in Bandarchuwa village after being struck by lightning while she had gone to collect mahua flowers.

Praveen's 12-year-old daughter and her 55-year-old sister-in-law were also injured in the incident. They have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh, officials said.

Details of the Second Incident

In a similar incident in Jehra village, two sisters, Kalyani Devi (22) and Poonam Devi (25), were killed. They were sitting outside their house when lightning struck a nearby tree.

Poonam's husband, Sanjay Bhuiyan, also sustained serious injuries, officials said.