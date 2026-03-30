Tragedy in Godda: Two Young Brothers Drown in Pond

In a tragic incident, two young brothers drowned in a pond in Godda, Jharkhand, after going to play following their return from school, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Key Points Two brothers, aged 12 and 10, tragically drowned in a pond in Godda district, Jharkhand.

The incident occurred in Ghat Banka village after the children returned from school and went to play.

Police have initiated an investigation, registering an unnatural death case.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Godda.

Two brothers drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Godda district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ghat Banka village under Muffasil Police Station limits. The victims were 12 and 10 years old, they said.

DSP Muffasil, JPN Chaudhary, said, "The bodies of the two children have been sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Godda. As per information, the duo had gone to play after returning from school."

The father of the deceased, Dinesh Pandit, said that both his children had come home from school at 3 pm, and thereafter they went out to play. By 5 pm, they had not returned. After that, he, along with others, started searching for them.

During the search, the body of one child was seen floating in the pond. Subsequently, the body of the second child was also recovered from the pond, he said.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been lodged at the police station.