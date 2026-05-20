Woman Alleges Harassment, Religious Deceit By Husband

A 27-year-old woman in Maharashtra has accused her husband and in-laws of years of harassment and religious deceit, leading to arrests and an ongoing police investigation.

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Key Points Woman accuses husband and in-laws of years of physical, mental, and sexual harassment.

The accused allegedly concealed his religious identity and used a fake name to befriend the victim.

The woman alleges torture by her husband and family members after the marriage.

Brothers-in-law are accused of sexual harassment.

Police have arrested the husband and his brother, and further investigation is underway.

A 27-year-old woman has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to years of physical, mental, and sexual harassment in Maharashtra and Bihar, police said on Wednesday.

The police have booked seven persons in connection with the case and arrested the woman's husband and his brother from the Ulhasnagar township in Thane district, an official said.

Details of the Alleged Abuse

According to a police official, the alleged abuse took place between March 2019 and the present date across Ulhasnagar and Sultanpur in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

"As per the complaint lodged on May 17, the main accused befriended the victim by concealing his religious identity and using the fake name 'Vijay'. He subsequently married her in Bihard according to his family's customs," the official said.

Allegations of Torture and Sexual Harassment

Following the marriage, the woman was allegedly subjected to torture by her husband and his family members. She also alleged that her brothers-in-law subjected her to sexual harassment," the official added.

The woman told the Ulhasnagar police that she kept quiet all these years because the accused had threatened her with dire consequences, said an official.

Legal Action and Investigation

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning cruelty, sexual harassment, "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings", and criminal intimidation.

The police have arrested the woman's husband and his brother. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the official added.