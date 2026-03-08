UP Man and Family Accused of Illegal Triple Talaq and Dowry Demands

A man and his family in Uttar Pradesh are facing legal action after allegedly subjecting his wife to triple talaq and dowry harassment, violating Indian law.

Key Points A man in Bhadohi, UP, and his family are accused of violating the triple talaq ban and demanding dowry.

The woman alleges she was physically assaulted and harassed for dowry shortly after the marriage.

The FIR states the husband's family allegedly took money from the woman's family under false pretenses before and during the wedding.

The husband allegedly pronounced 'talaq' three times after an argument, despite the practice being illegal in India since 2019.

The complaint includes allegations of financial fraud, physical assault, and demands for additional dowry after the marriage.

An FIR has been registered against a man and seven of his family members for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife and harassing her over dowry, officials said on Sunday.

The case was filed on a complaint by 21-year-old Jannat Bano against her husband Dr Zainul Abedin and his family members at the city police station on Saturday evening.

Station House Officer Sachchidanand Pandey said Bano was married to Dr Abedin, a resident of Makhdumpur locality in Bhadohi, on December 21, 2024.

Citing the complaint, Pandey said before the marriage, the accused allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from the woman's family on the pretext of opening a hospital and purchasing machines for a pathology lab.

A few days later, the accused allegedly took another Rs 25 lakh from the woman's family, claiming it was required as a bribe to secure a government job, he said.

According to the FIR, the accused also allegedly took Rs 1 lakh on the day of the wedding and bought fake gold jewellery, assuring the bride's family that genuine ornaments would be purchased later.

The issue of fake jewellery led a ruckus during the wedding, but the marriage was solemnised after the two families reached a compromise, the officer said.

Allegations of Harassment and Assault

Pandey said the woman alleged that within four days of the marriage, she was subjected to physical assault and harassment for dowry.

When she returned to her parental home in January 2025, her husband allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh in cash and a car.

According to the complaint, on February 14, 2026, an argument broke out between the two families and the accused allegedly tried to strangle her.

The officer said neighbours intervened and rescued the woman, after which the accused allegedly pronounced 'talaq' three times in front of those present.

Triple talaq or instant divorce has been banned in the country since 2019.