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Woman Forced to Carry Husband After Affair in Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 22:54 IST

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman faced public humiliation and was forced to carry her husband as punishment for an extramarital affair, prompting a police investigation and arrests.

Key Points

  • A woman in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, was publicly humiliated for having an extramarital affair.
  • The woman was forced to have her head shaved and carry her husband on her shoulders around the village as punishment.
  • Police have arrested four people, including the woman's husband, in connection with the incident.
  • The woman stated she left her husband due to constant harassment from her father-in-law.
  • Authorities are investigating those who filmed and circulated the videos on social media.

A 32-year-old woman was publicly tonsured and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders around the village as a punishment for extramarital affair in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons were arrested after videos of the incident surfaced on social media, said an official.

 

"This incident occurred on the night of April 12 in a village under Kakanwani police station area. We have registered a case against 10 people and arrested four persons including the victim's husband," said Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh Mahobia.

Those who shot the videos and circulated them on social media will also be made accused, he told PTI.

Details of the Incident

The woman was married 12 years ago and has two sons. She left her husband of her own will and went with her lover due to the constant harassment and beatings from her father-in-law, she told police.

Subsequently, members of the woman's community held a meeting and ordered her to return to her husband.

When she returned, she was abused, her clothes were torn, her head was shaved, and she was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders around the village, she said in the complaint.

Further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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