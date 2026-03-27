Delhi Woman and Accomplice Arrested for Attempted Murder of Husband

A Delhi woman and her accomplice were arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband and concocting a false story, which police uncovered through CCTV footage and interrogation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi woman and her accomplice have been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder her husband.

The woman initially claimed her husband was attacked by strangers, but CCTV footage revealed inconsistencies.

Police investigation revealed the wife conspired with an associate to stab her husband due to financial and personal issues.

The accomplice admitted to stabbing the husband at the wife's residence following an argument.

The weapon used in the stabbing has been recovered, and both suspects are in custody.

Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and her accomplice, who allegedly stabbed her husband in an attempt to murder him and fabricated a story to mislead investigators, officials said on Friday.

The crime took place in central Delhi's Baljeet Nagar area on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of Baljeet Nagar who sustained multiple stab injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

He is currently declared unfit to give his statement, they said.

Police said the hospital informed them about the injured man on March 24.

During inquiry, the victim's wife Laxmi claimed that her husband was attacked by two to three unidentified individuals in a nearby park when he had gone out to buy food.

During the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the crime spot and the complainant's residence, which revealed inconsistencies in her version.

Unraveling the Truth

"On sustained interrogation, Laxmi admitted that she conspired with her associate Karan to attack her husband inside their house and later fabricated a story to mislead police," a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Karan (22) near Shadipur flyover on Wednesday. Laxmi was also arrested.

Karan, also from Baljeet Nagar, admitted that he had known Laxmi for the last two to three years.

Police said Laxmi had married the victim, but their relationship later soured over financial and personal issues.

Investigators said Laxmi allegedly conspired with Karan to eliminate her husband. On the day of the incident, she called Karan to her residence, where an argument broke out, and Karan stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing.

The two then concocted a false story to cover up the crime, police said, adding that they have recovered the knife used in the offence.