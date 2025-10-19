Former live-in partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
October 19, 2025 11:24 IST

A pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former live-in partner in Delhi's Nabi Karim area before her husband overpowered and killed the attacker, police said on Sunday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The deceased were identified as Shalini, 22, wife of Aakash and a mother of two, and Aashu alias Shailendra, 34, a 'bad character' of Nabi Karim Police Station, they said.

Aakash, 23, who sustained multiple stab injuries while saving his wife, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

 

"The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Saturday when Aakash and Shalini were on their way to meet her mother, Sheila, on Qutub Road. Aashu suddenly arrived there and attacked Aakash with a knife," he said.

Aakash managed to dodge the first blow, but Aashu then turned towards Shalini, who was seated in an e-rickshaw, stabbed her multiple times, police said.

"Aakash rushed to her rescue but was also stabbed. He, however, managed to overpower Aashu, snatched his knife and stabbed him during the scuffle," the DCP said.

Shalini's brother Rohit and some local residents took all three to a hospital, where doctors declared Shalini and Aashu dead, police said.

"During inquiry, it was found that Shalini was pregnant at the time of her death," police said.

Police sources said the incident took place in full public view on a busy stretch near Qutub Road, triggering panic in the area.

According to Shalini's mother, the couple's marriage had been strained a few years ago, during which she entered into a live-in relationship with Aashu. Later, she reconciled with Aakash and returned to live with him and their two children, said the DCP.

This enraged Ashu, who also claimed to be the father of Shalini's unborn child, police said.

"Aashu was a listed Bad Character (BC) of Nabi Karim Police Station and had previous criminal records. Aakash, too, has three past criminal involvements," he said.

Based on Sheila's complaint, a case has been registered under sections 103-1 (murder) and 109-1 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Nabi Karim Police Station.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh
