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Woman Attacked with Knife by Husband in Delhi Domestic Altercation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 25, 2026 20:30 IST

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A woman in Delhi was allegedly stabbed by her husband during a domestic dispute in Keshav Puram, prompting a police investigation into the domestic violence incident.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Keshav Maharaj/X

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Keshav Maharaj/X

Key Points

  • A woman in Delhi's Keshav Puram was allegedly stabbed by her husband during a domestic dispute.
  • The incident occurred at their home in Tri Nagar, where the husband allegedly used a kitchen knife.
  • The woman was treated at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for injuries to her chin and neck.
  • Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the domestic violence incident.

A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband during a domestic dispute in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from a house in Tri Nagar, where the woman alleged that her husband attacked her with a kitchen knife during a heated altercation, injuring her chin and neck, a senior police officer said.

 

The police said a PCR call was received at the Keshav Puram police station, following which a team reached the scene and found the injured woman, Pratibha Vandhana and her husband, Sanjeev Kumar, both aged 42.

The woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where she underwent treatment and was later discharged, they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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