Delhi Couple Nabbed for Bus Robbery After Staging Misbehaviour Claim

Delhi Couple Nabbed for Bus Robbery After Staging Misbehaviour Claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 20:45 IST

A Delhi couple has been arrested for staging a false misbehaviour accusation to rob a bus passenger at knife-point, highlighting the dangers faced by commuters and the swift action taken by Delhi police.

Key Points

  • A couple in Delhi allegedly robbed a bus passenger after the wife falsely accused him of misbehaviour.
  • The husband brandished a knife and threatened the victim, demanding his mobile phone, wallet, and identity documents.
  • The bus conductor alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the couple.
  • The stolen items, including the victim's mobile phone, wallet, and the knife used in the crime, were recovered.
  • The husband has a prior criminal record involving robbery and theft.

A husband-wife duo allegedly robbed a passenger at knife-point inside a moving bus in outer Delhi's Alipur area after the woman falsely accused the victim of misbehaviour, police said on Friday.

The accused -- Deepak (26) and his 23-year-old wife, residents of Delhi's Swaroop Nagar and hailing from Haryana's Sonipat -- have been arrested, they said.

 

The incident took place around 11.50 am on March 5 when the complainant, Ravi Kumar, was travelling in a bus towards Khera Khurd in outer north Delhi.

As the bus approached Kheda Kalan, the couple allegedly ensnared the victim in a pre-planned ploy. The woman falsely accused Kumar of misbehaviour, creating a commotion, while her husband allegedly brandished a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him, demanding his belongings, a senior police officer said.

Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over his mobile phone and wallet, containing cash along with identity documents including Aadhaar, PAN card and driving licence, to the accused, the officer said.

The bus conductor alerted the police through a PCR call. When the bus was stopped, the man allegedly attempted to jump off and flee, while the woman was caught by the complainant and bus staff, police said.

Meanwhile, police pursued Deepak and intercepted him at a short distance from the bus, they said.

Accused Had Prior Criminal Record

Deepak was found to be previously involved in four criminal cases related to robbery and theft in Narela and Alipur areas. He was out on bail since December 2025, police added.

Police said the victim's mobile phone, a wallet containing identity documents and Rs 4,400 in cash, and the knife used in the crime were recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the duo is involved in similar incidents targeting unsuspecting commuters in the area, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
