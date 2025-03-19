HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman, lover kill, chop husband; seal body in cement-filled drum

March 19, 2025 11:29 IST

A woman and her lover allegedly stabbed her husband to death, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body was recovered, and both accused were arrested, they said.

The incident took place in Indira Nagar when Saurabh Rajput (29), a merchant navy employee, had been missing on March 4. An investigation was launched upon receiving information about the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

 

On the basis of suspicion, police detained his wife Muskan (27) and her lover, Sahil (25), he said.

During interrogation, the two confessed to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4. The two then chopped up his body, placed the remains in a drum, and sealed it with cement, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered based on a complaint from Saurabh's family.

The accused have been arrested, the officer said.

According to the victim's family, Muskan attempted to mislead them by sending messages from Saurabh's phone.

After committing the crime, she allegedly went on a vacation with Sahil to a hill station, Singh said.

Police said Saurabh, from Brahmpuri's Indranagar Phase 2, had a love marriage Muskan Rastogi from Gauripura in 2016.

Their families were reportedly unhappy with their relationship, leading the couple to live separately in a rented house in Indranagar Phase 1 with their three-year-old daughter, police added.

