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Maha woman abandons kids on bus to elope with lover

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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Last updated on: May 21, 2026 10:04 IST

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In a shocking incident in Beed, Maharashtra, a woman abandoned her two children on a bus to run away with her lover, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about child welfare.

Woman abandons kids on bus to flee with lover

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A woman allegedly abandoned her two minor children on a bus in Beed, Maharashtra.
  • The woman left a note asking for the children to be sent to an address in Yavatmal.
  • Police took the children into protective custody and placed them in a child care home.
  • The children's grandfather seemed more concerned about missing valuables than his grandchildren's welfare.
  • Legal action is underway following the abandonment of the children.

A woman allegedly abandoned her two minor children in a state transport bus while fleeing with her paramour in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

Before leaving on Sunday, she placed a handwritten note in the children's pocket with an address in Yavatmal and her father's mobile number, they said.

 

Details of the Abandonment

The woman, a resident of Yavatmal, boarded the Tuljapur-Sambhajinagar bus on Sunday along with the children. She later abandoned them mid-journey and left with her paramour on a scooter, an official from Shivajinagar police station said on Wednesday.

The note left with the children read: 'These children have no parents. Please send them to Yavatmal and ensure they reach safely.'

It also mentioned an address in Yavatmal and the mobile phone number of the children's grandfather, according to the police.

Children Found Unattended

The bus conductor later noticed the children crying and unattended and alerted the Shivajinagar police in Beed, the official said.

The children were taken into protective custody and later sent to a child care home at Arvi in Shirur Kasar tehsil, an official from the local Child Welfare Committee said.

Grandfather's Reaction

Meanwhile, police contacted the children's grandfather using the phone number provided in the note and summoned him to Beed on May 18.

However, the man appeared more concerned about a scooter, a mobile phone, and Rs 20,000 allegedly taken by his daughter than about the welfare of his grandchildren, the police said.

Further legal action was underway in the matter, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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