Woman Flees Beed Home With Lover, Abandons Three Children

A 26-year-old woman in Beed, Maharashtra, has allegedly eloped with her paramour, leaving behind three of her four minor children, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about the welfare of the abandoned children.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points A 26-year-old woman in Beed, Maharashtra, allegedly eloped with her 27-year-old lover.

The woman abandoned three of her four minor children.

The woman's lover is also married and has two children.

Missing person complaints have been filed with the Yusufwadgaon police.

A 26-year-old married woman has allegedly eloped with her paramour, leaving behind three of her four minor children in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

Her paramour, aged 27, is also married and has two children, they said.

Details Of The Elopement

The woman, who lived with her family in a village in Kaij tehsil, developed a close relationship with the man, who resided in the same neighbourhood and was related to her family, according to the police.

She left home with her youngest child and allegedly eloped with the man on Friday, a police official said.

Police Investigation Underway

Relatives of both individuals have lodged separate missing person complaints at Yusufwadgaon police station, he said.

The police were probing the matter.