Maharashtra Teens Die By Suicide After Being Scolded

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, two teenage girls allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by their mothers, highlighting the pressures faced by young people.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two minor girls in Beed district, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide.

The girls were reportedly scolded by their mothers before taking the extreme step.

One girl hanged herself in a field, while the other hanged herself at home.

Both incidents occurred in Ambajogai town.

Two minor girls allegedly committed suicide at separate places in Ambajogai town of Beed district in central Maharashtra, apparently after being scolded by their mothers, police said on Friday.

Both incidents took place on Thursday.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl, a resident of Mangaiwadi area, went to a nearby agricultural field and allegedly hanged herself from a tree using a rope after being reprimanded by her mother, they said.

The girl was one among four sisters. Police said while the sisters were asleep in the morning, their mother scolded them, saying she was managing household responsibilities alone and expected help from them.

Upset over the reprimand, the teenage girl left the house and ended her life, said police.

An accidental death has been registered at the Ambajogai rural police station.

Second Suicide Incident In Beed

In the second incident, a 14 year-old girl, a resident of Malinagar area, allegedly tied a scarf to a ceiling fan and hanged herself at her house, said police.

Family members immediately rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

She took the extreme step after being scolded by her mother over some household issue, they added.