HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Police Investigate Disappearance of 14-Year-Old Girl in Beed

Maharashtra Police Investigate Disappearance of 14-Year-Old Girl in Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 18:58 IST

x

Police in Beed, Maharashtra, are investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl as a possible kidnapping, while also resolving a separate missing person case involving a 19-year-old woman who married.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old girl from Beed district, Maharashtra, has been reported missing, prompting a police investigation into a potential kidnapping.
  • The teenager's father discovered her missing from their home in Kaij tehsil after returning from guarding crops.
  • Police have registered a kidnapping case and are currently conducting a probe to locate the missing girl.
  • In a separate incident, a 19-year-old woman missing since February 28 from the same tehsil was found to have married a resident of Bhavthana in an inter-caste marriage.

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Maharashtra's Beed district, prompting the police to register a case of kidnapping and launch an investigation, an official said.

The incident was reported from Kaij tehsil.

 

The father of the teenager, a Class 8 student, found his daughter missing around midnight on Wednesday when he returned home after guarding crops. When the girl's family could not trace her, they approached the police.

A kidnapping case has been registered in this connection, and a probe is underway, the official said.

Resolution of Separate Missing Person Case

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman from the same tehsil, who had been missing since February 28, has been traced.

Police said the woman, who had recently appeared for her Std XII examinations, was found to have married a resident of Bhavthana. "It was an inter-caste marriage. Since both are adults, we recorded their statements and allowed them to go," another official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Police Investigate Trafficking Ring After Woman Forced into Multiple Marriages Attempts Suicide
Maha teen alleges forced marriage, sexual assault, abortion
Maha teen alleges forced marriage, sexual assault, abortion
Three Arrested for Kidnapping Minor Girl in Maharashtra
MP teen held hostage, raped for 3 days by online friend
MP teen held hostage, raped for 3 days by online friend
Hindu woman, teens abducted, forcibly converted in Pakistan
Hindu woman, teens abducted, forcibly converted in Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt1:33

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis3:06

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO