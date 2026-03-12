Maharashtra Police Investigate Disappearance of 14-Year-Old Girl in Beed

Police in Beed, Maharashtra, are investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl as a possible kidnapping, while also resolving a separate missing person case involving a 19-year-old woman who married.

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Maharashtra's Beed district, prompting the police to register a case of kidnapping and launch an investigation, an official said.

The incident was reported from Kaij tehsil.

The father of the teenager, a Class 8 student, found his daughter missing around midnight on Wednesday when he returned home after guarding crops. When the girl's family could not trace her, they approached the police.

A kidnapping case has been registered in this connection, and a probe is underway, the official said.

Resolution of Separate Missing Person Case

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman from the same tehsil, who had been missing since February 28, has been traced.

Police said the woman, who had recently appeared for her Std XII examinations, was found to have married a resident of Bhavthana. "It was an inter-caste marriage. Since both are adults, we recorded their statements and allowed them to go," another official said.