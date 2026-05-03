Maharashtra Woman Arrested For Husband's Murder After 8 Months

In Maharashtra, a woman has been arrested for the murder of her husband, revealing a chilling tale of marital discord and a cover-up that lasted eight months.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman in Beed, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband.

The victim's wife, sister, and brother-in-law are implicated in the murder.

Marital discord is cited as the primary reason for the crime.

The body was disposed of in a sugarcane field and later in the Godavari River.

The victim's son raised suspicions, leading to the police investigation and arrests.

Eight months after a 50-year-old man went "missing" with his motorcycle, the police in Beed district of Maharashtra have cracked the case by arresting his wife, who allegedly killed him with the help of her sister and brother-in-law, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the marital discord is the prima facie reason behind the crime.

Details of the Disappearance and Initial Report

The victim, identified as Uddhav Shinde, and his wife, Sangita Shinde, had travelled from Pune to Georai tehsil in Beed on a motorcycle to visit their relatives in September 2025.

Subsequently, Sangita Shinde lodged a missing person report for her husband at Sinhagad police station under the Pune City Police Commissionerate, an official said.

Son's Suspicion and Police Investigation

The case took a turn on May 2 when the victim's son, Shubham Shinde, approached the Georai Police and expressed suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his father's disappearance.

Police launched an investigation and questioned Vishnu Waje and his wife, Savita Waje, in Pandharwadi village. While they initially gave evasive answers, they confessed to the crime during sustained interrogation, the official claimed.

Confession and Disposal of the Body

They told the police that Shinde frequently harassed and assaulted his wife. On September 6, 2025, a heated argument between the couple escalated, leading to Sangita Shinde, her sister Savita Waje and brother-in-law Vishnu Waje allegedly strangling him to death.

Vishnu Waje, aided by two minors, dumped the body in a nearby sugarcane field. Two to three days later, as the body began to decompose, Waje transported the remains in a sack on a motorcycle and threw them into the Godavari River, according to the police.

The victim's motorcycle was also disposed of in the riverbed two days later.

Arrests Made Under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita

Police arrested Savita Shinde and the Waje couple under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).