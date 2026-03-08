Police Investigate Trafficking Ring After Woman Forced into Multiple Marriages Attempts Suicide

Indian police have uncovered a human trafficking ring where a 21-year-old woman was forced into multiple marriages, prompting a suicide attempt and leading to arrests.

Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged trafficking of a 21-year-old woman from Latur district who was forced to "marry" three different men by the accused, who earned lakhs in "commission," an officer said on Sunday.

The matter came to light after the victim tried to kill herself by consuming poison when she was pressured into a fourth marriage in Kanadi (Budruk) village in Latur district on Friday evening, said Ashti police station inspector Sharad Bhutekar.

Police have so far arrested four individuals, including a woman who orchestrated the deals and her husband, from Tuljapur and Pune.

According to police, the victim had been staying with her parents in Latur district for the last two years due to alleged harassment by her husband.

During this period, she came in contact with a woman, a resident of Latur.

Police said she introduced the victim to another woman, a resident of the Hadapsar area of Pune, who promised to arrange her marriage.

"The accused allegedly promised to arrange a second marriage for the victim and took her to Pune. There, she was forcibly married to a man in the Katraj area. The accused women allegedly received Rs 5 lakh from the man for arranging the marriage," police said.

Within 10 days of the wedding, the victim was forced into a second marriage with a man from the Kurkumbh area in Pune district for a "fee" of Rs 4.5 lakh.

Her ordeal didn't stop.

"With the help of another woman from Tuljapur in Dharashiv district, the accused persons arranged the victim's third marriage on March 4 with a man from Kanadi (Budruk) village in Ashti tehsil. The accused allegedly collected around Rs 4.5 lakh in this deal as well," police said.

Police suspect that the case may be linked to a wider racket involved in trafficking women under the guise of arranging marriages.

Even after arranging three marriages, the accused allegedly continued to exploit the woman. On March 6, they reportedly began pressuring her to enter into a fourth marriage.

Unable to bear the mental trauma and fearing further abuse, the victim allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to end her life. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shrigonda tehsil of Ahilyanagar district, where her condition is said to be critical, police added.

Ashti police have registered a case against four accused, including the woman who allegedly orchestrated the deals and her husband, and investigating further.