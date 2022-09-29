News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Did Naveenbabu Meet Mr Premji?

Why Did Naveenbabu Meet Mr Premji?

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 29, 2022 16:53 IST
IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets philanthropist businessman Azim Premji at the Odisha Investors Meet 2022 in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry meets former prime minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh to hand over his voter identity card for the Congress presidential election in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirron Kher, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and others at an event to rename Chandigarh airport Shaheed Bhagat Singh international airport on the freedom fighter's 115th birth anniversary. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal listens carefully to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during an interaction with teachers and students on the first anniversary of the Desh Bhakti curriculum at the Thyagraj stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo
 
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
