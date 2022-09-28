News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka Felicitates President Murmu

Karnataka Felicitates President Murmu

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 28, 2022 15:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On her first visit to any state in the Indian Union after being sworn in as President of the Republic, Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu was felicitated in Bengaluru by some of that city's luminaries.

 

IMAGE: Legendary Poet and Jnanpith Awardee Chandrashekhara Kambara presents the President with a memento at a civic reception hosted in her honour by the government of Karnataka at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, September 27, 2022. All Photographs: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw presents another memento to the Rashtrapati.

 

IMAGE: On the dais at the civic reception: Actor Manjamma Jogathi, Padma Shri (2021); Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Padma Shri (1989), Padma Bhushan (2005); Badminton legend and the first Indian to win the All England badminton title Prakash Padukone, Padma Shri (1982); Chandrashekhara Kambara, Padma Bhushan (2021); ISKCON Bangalore President Madhu Pandit Dasa, Padma Shri (2018).

 

IMAGE: In the audience, cricket legend E A S (Erapalli Anantharao Srinivas) Prasanna, widely considered the cleverest off-spinner of his generation. Mr Prasanna was awarded the Padma Shri in 1970.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
Will The Peta Fit President Murmu?
Will The Peta Fit President Murmu?
At Last! Sonia met President Murmu
At Last! Sonia met President Murmu
President Pays Homage To The Queen
President Pays Homage To The Queen
J-K: Senior cop shunted for disruption in fruit trucks
J-K: Senior cop shunted for disruption in fruit trucks
Trader who barred staff from backing AAP joins BJP
Trader who barred staff from backing AAP joins BJP
Is Navratri Inspiring Shanaya Kapoor?
Is Navratri Inspiring Shanaya Kapoor?
Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See
Supermodels In Cutouts You Gotta See
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Vice-President Salutes 1857 Martyrs

Vice-President Salutes 1857 Martyrs

Murmu meets King Charles ahead of Queen's funeral

Murmu meets King Charles ahead of Queen's funeral

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances