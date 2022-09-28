Karnataka Felicitates President Murmu

On her first visit to any state in the Indian Union after being sworn in as President of the Republic, Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu was felicitated in Bengaluru by some of that city's luminaries.

IMAGE: Legendary Poet and Jnanpith Awardee Chandrashekhara Kambara presents the President with a memento at a civic reception hosted in her honour by the government of Karnataka at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, September 27, 2022. All Photographs: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw presents another memento to the Rashtrapati.

IMAGE: On the dais at the civic reception: Actor Manjamma Jogathi, Padma Shri (2021); Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Padma Shri (1989), Padma Bhushan (2005); Badminton legend and the first Indian to win the All England badminton title Prakash Padukone, Padma Shri (1982); Chandrashekhara Kambara, Padma Bhushan (2021); ISKCON Bangalore President Madhu Pandit Dasa, Padma Shri (2018).

IMAGE: In the audience, cricket legend E A S (Erapalli Anantharao Srinivas) Prasanna, widely considered the cleverest off-spinner of his generation. Mr Prasanna was awarded the Padma Shri in 1970.

