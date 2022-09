Glimpses of the spectacular drone show over the Sabarmati riverfront as Ahmedabad prepares for the National Games 2022 opening ceremony.

Around 600 'Made in India' drones put up the display.

The National Games will host 12,000-odd sportspersons from across the country from September 28 to October 10, 2022.

IMAGE: The National Games 2022 logo drawn by the drones. All photographs: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/Twitter

IMAGE:Saavaj, the Asiatic lion which lives in Gujarat's Gir forests, is the mascot for the National Games.

IMAGE: The drones create the Vande Gujarat logo.

IMAGE: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity created by the drones.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com