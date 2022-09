Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Artistes get ready before her performance of Ram Leela at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artistes of the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra perform the dance-drama Shri Ram. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shri Ram is the country's oldest annual dance-drama and has been performed consecutively for 66 years. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com