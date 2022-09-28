IAF's Surya Kiran Dazzle Assam

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Display Team conducted an air show in their Hawk Mk 132 aircraft over Lachit Ghat in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 27.

The team, popularly known as the ambassadors of the Indian Air Force, has the distinction of being among a handful of 9 aircraft formation aerobatic teams in the world.

The team is based in Bidar, Karnataka, and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, designed by British Aerospace and licence manufactured in India by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

The team is led by Group Captain G S Dhillon and consists of 12 pilots, 3 engineering officers, 1 administrator, 1 doctor and a ground crew of 150 air warriors.

