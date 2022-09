Women in Surat have come out with a unique way to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi on his visit to the city for Navratri.

IMAGE: A woman gets her back painted ahead of Modi's visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Another woman gets her back painted with a cheetah, which was recently welcomed to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park by Modi on his 72nd birthday.

IMAGE: Women get their backs painted ahead of Modi's visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the women with their painted backs. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists in Ahmedabad draw tattoo sketches on women's backs in preparation for Navratri. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: An artist works on a tattoo on a woman's back. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

