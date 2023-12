On December 12, 2023, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Yokosuka base in Japan.

The goal of the CDS' visit was to emphasise the rising significance of defence collaboration between India and Japan while reiterating strategic cooperation.

Vice Admiral Saito Akira, commander-in-chief, Self-Defense Fleet of Japan, briefed him on the mission of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

IMAGE: General Chauhan being given an overview of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during his visit to Yokosuka base. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan meets with Vice Admiral Saito Akira. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan at the Yokosuka base. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com