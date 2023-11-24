Army Chief In South Korea; Kim Celebrates In North

General Manoj C Pande, India's chief of army staff, visited military establishments in South Korea and interacted with the republic's senior military leadership.

The COAS also visited the Demilitarised Zone, which separates the two Koreas. At South Korea's cyber command, he was briefed on the effective response to the increasingly advanced cyber threats from Pyongyang.

IMAGE: General Pande at the Demilitarised Zone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy adgpi/X

IMAGE: The COAS with General Kim Seung Kyum, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy adgpi/X

Meanwhile, across the border, North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un celebrated the launch of a Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 24, 2023.

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un and daughter Kim Ju Ae at a banquet to celebrate the launch of the spy satellite. All photographs: Korean Central News Agency(KCNA)/Reuters

IMAGE: Kim reads documents with space agency officials.

IMAGE: Kim is briefed by space agency officials.

IMAGE: The entire auditorium applauds -- for the supreme leader or their achievement?

IMAGE: Kim poses for a picture with scientists and engineers who contributed to the launch of a reconnaissance satellite.

IMAGE: Kim bids his courtiers farewell.

IMAGE: Kim meets with officials of the satellite launch preparation committee (whatever that means!).

