Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet

PHOTOS: Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 25, 2023 13:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas,"

"The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said.

Here are some of the images.

 

Photographs: @narendramodi/X

 

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
