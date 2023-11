On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Indian Navy in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted guided flight trials of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Seaking 42B helicopter.

This test is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com