What's Indian Army Doing With Nepali Army?

Exercise Surya Kiran, the joint military exercise between the Indian and Nepalese armies, commenced on Friday, November 24, 2024, at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

The annual exercise -- this is the 17th edition -- will end on December 7, 2023.

The aim of Exercise Surya Kiran is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief under the United Nations Charter on peace eeping operations.

The exercise provides a platform for soldiers from both countries to exchange ideas and experiences, share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other's operational procedures.

