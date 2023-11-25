News
What's Indian Army Doing With Nepali Army?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 25, 2023 12:48 IST
Exercise Surya Kiran, the joint military exercise between the Indian and Nepalese armies, commenced on Friday, November 24, 2024, at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

The annual exercise -- this is the 17th edition -- will end on December 7, 2023.

The aim of Exercise Surya Kiran is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief under the United Nations Charter on peace eeping operations.

The exercise provides a platform for soldiers from both countries to exchange ideas and experiences, share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other's operational procedures.

 

All Photographs: Kind courtesy ADG PI - Indian Army/X

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
