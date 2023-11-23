Indian Navy's Firepower At Sea

Imphal, the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, scored a bull's eye in her maiden Brahmos firing at sea.

According to the Indian Navy, this was the first ever test-firing of the extended-range Brahmos missile by a warship before commissioning.

The Imphal is the Indian Navy's third ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyer and is amongst the most technologically advanced warships in the world.

Imphal's keel was laid on May 19, 2017, and the ship was launched into water on April 20, 2019.

The ship sailed out for her maiden sea trials on April 28, 2023, and, ever since, has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials in the harbour and at sea, leading up to its delivery within a record timeframe of only six months.

IMAGE: The Imphal fires the Brahmos missile at sea, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com