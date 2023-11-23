News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Navy's Firepower At Sea

Indian Navy's Firepower At Sea

By REDIFF NEWS
November 23, 2023 06:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Imphal, the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, scored a bull's eye in her maiden Brahmos firing at sea.

According to the Indian Navy, this was the first ever test-firing of the extended-range Brahmos missile by a warship before commissioning.

The Imphal is the Indian Navy's third ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyer and is amongst the most technologically advanced warships in the world.

Imphal's keel was laid on May 19, 2017, and the ship was launched into water on April 20, 2019.

The ship sailed out for her maiden sea trials on April 28, 2023, and, ever since, has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials in the harbour and at sea, leading up to its delivery within a record timeframe of only six months.

 

IMAGE: The Imphal fires the Brahmos missile at sea, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Navy Is Battle-Ready!
Navy Is Battle-Ready!
The Guardian Angels Of Vizag
The Guardian Angels Of Vizag
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
Raj: Youth Power Dominates Candidates
Raj: Youth Power Dominates Candidates
Are Israeli Soldiers Ready For Ceasefire?
Are Israeli Soldiers Ready For Ceasefire?
EC issues 2 notices to Raj Congress over poll ads
EC issues 2 notices to Raj Congress over poll ads
SC weighs reconsidering PMLA ruling with larger bench
SC weighs reconsidering PMLA ruling with larger bench
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ready, Steady, FIRE!

Ready, Steady, FIRE!

Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?

Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances