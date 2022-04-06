Who Killed Ukrainians In Bucha?

Please click on the images for glimpses of how the Russian invasion has impacted the lives of Ukrainians.
IMAGE: Volunteers prepare to put the body of a civilian, who according to residents was killed by Russian soldiers, in a van carrying body bags in Bucha in the Kyiv region.
India on Tuesday, April 5, unequivocally condemned the 'deeply disturbing' reports of civilian killings in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards an injured Ukrainian soldier for his courage in the face of the Russian invasion at a military hospital in Kyiv. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier signals to cars passing a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine.
After more than five weeks of war, Russia appears to have abandoned its goal of encircling the Ukrainian capital. However, Ukraine expects a renewed fight in the east and south. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers, ever vigilant for saboteurs, check a bike passing a checkpoint in Kyiv. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers check cars passing a checkpoint in Kyiv. Photograph: Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank in the Chernihiv region. The wording reads 'Good evening, we are from Ukraine'. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Local residents salute Ukrainian soldiers in the Chernihiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters operate at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters
IMAGE: The interior of a theatre destroyed in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Buildings damaged in Mariupol. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Burnt cars in the parking lot of the Retroville trade centre in Kyiv. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A gym inside the destroyed Retroville trade centre in Kyiv. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Residents cross the street with their hands raised as the sound of shelling is heard in Mariupol. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Residents draw water from a well near the building of a theatre destroyed in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com