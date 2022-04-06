News
Rediff.com  » News » Who Killed Ukrainians In Bucha?

Who Killed Ukrainians In Bucha?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 06, 2022 11:55 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of how the Russian invasion has impacted the lives of Ukrainians.

IMAGE: Volunteers prepare to put the body of a civilian, who according to residents was killed by Russian soldiers, in a van carrying body bags in Bucha in the Kyiv region.
India on Tuesday, April 5, unequivocally condemned the 'deeply disturbing' reports of civilian killings in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards an injured Ukrainian soldier for his courage in the face of the Russian invasion at a military hospital in Kyiv. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier signals to cars passing a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine.
After more than five weeks of war, Russia appears to have abandoned its goal of encircling the Ukrainian capital. However, Ukraine expects a renewed fight in the east and south. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers, ever vigilant for saboteurs, check a bike passing a checkpoint in Kyiv. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers check cars passing a checkpoint in Kyiv. Photograph: Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank in the Chernihiv region. The wording reads 'Good evening, we are from Ukraine'. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents salute Ukrainian soldiers in the Chernihiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters operate at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The interior of a theatre destroyed in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Buildings damaged in Mariupol. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burnt cars in the parking lot of the Retroville trade centre in Kyiv. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A gym inside the destroyed Retroville trade centre in Kyiv. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Residents cross the street with their hands raised as the sound of shelling is heard in Mariupol. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents draw water from a well near the building of a theatre destroyed in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
