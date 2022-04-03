News
Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country

Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country

By Rediff News Bureau
April 03, 2022 10:58 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the destruction in Ukraine caused by Putin's senseless war.

 

IMAGE: Pensioner Vladimir stands in front of his son's house that was destroyed by shelling in Chuhuiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents watch volunteers make a bridge alongside a destroyed one in Svitylnia. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Natalia Hrom, a local resident, centre, and other residents walk into the ruins in the village in Svitylnia. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier walks into a building which used to be a Russian military redoubt in the Svitylnia area. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate a man in Irpin in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People cross the Irpin river near a destroyed bridge as they flee Irpin town. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars burnt out from the shelling on the destroyed bridge in Irpin town. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People cross the Irpin river. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A children's home damaged in the course of the conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man rides a bicycle near a bank heavily damaged in the conflict. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman looks from her balcony at a destroyed BMD-2 airborne infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A deer, who according to residents was injured during Russian shelling, is seen at the garden of a house in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
