News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Zelenskyy Is On The Move!

Zelenskyy Is On The Move!

By Rediff News Bureau
April 05, 2022 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is reported to live in several bunkers in the Kyiv area to protect himself from Russian assassins, visited the towns of Irpin and Bucha, outside Kyiv, for the first time since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of President Zelenskyy's tour.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy stands on a destroyed bridge in Irpin.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy speaks to officials in Irpin.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy checks the Russian inflicted devastation in Irpin.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy walks past destroyed cars in Irpin.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy tours Bucha.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Ukrainian president -- who was mocked by Putin's apologists in India, but is a hero to his people -- surveys the situation in Bucha.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident of Bucha greets Zelenskyy.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy walks alongside destroyed Russian military vehicles in Bucha.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another resident of Bucha briefs the president on what the people have endured at the hands of the Russians.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy is surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers in Bucha. The Ukrainian army has distinguished itself in the way it has rebuffed the much larger, better armed, Russian army in many towns and cities.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy, who made a moving video appeal at Sunday night's Grammys in Las Vegas, speaks to the media in Bucha.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy was dissed by Putin's progagandists in India and elsewhere as a washed up comic out of his depths in the grand halls of worldpolitik. Over the last six weeks, he has shown the tyrant in the Kremlin that he and his country are not a pushover.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country
Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country
If This Is Not War, What Is It?
If This Is Not War, What Is It?
Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War
Ukraine: 5 Weeks Later: The Wages Of War
54 cos wait in the wings with IPOs worth Rs 1.4 trn
54 cos wait in the wings with IPOs worth Rs 1.4 trn
Sri Lanka's finance minister quits in a day
Sri Lanka's finance minister quits in a day
Keeping my options open: Ahmed Patel's son
Keeping my options open: Ahmed Patel's son
Fuel pricing mechanism is opaque; removed from reality
Fuel pricing mechanism is opaque; removed from reality
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'I don't think Putin is planning nuclear war'

'I don't think Putin is planning nuclear war'

Zelenskyy In The War Room

Zelenskyy In The War Room

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances