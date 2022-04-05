Zelenskyy Is On The Move!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is reported to live in several bunkers in the Kyiv area to protect himself from Russian assassins, visited the towns of Irpin and Bucha, outside Kyiv, for the first time since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy stands on a destroyed bridge in Irpin.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy speaks to officials in Irpin.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy checks the Russian inflicted devastation in Irpin.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy walks past destroyed cars in Irpin.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy tours Bucha.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: The Ukrainian president -- who was mocked by Putin's apologists in India, but is a hero to his people -- surveys the situation in Bucha.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident of Bucha greets Zelenskyy.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy walks alongside destroyed Russian military vehicles in Bucha.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Another resident of Bucha briefs the president on what the people have endured at the hands of the Russians.

Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy is surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers in Bucha. The Ukrainian army has distinguished itself in the way it has rebuffed the much larger, better armed, Russian army in many towns and cities.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy, who made a moving video appeal at Sunday night's Grammys in Las Vegas, speaks to the media in Bucha.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy was dissed by Putin's progagandists in India and elsewhere as a washed up comic out of his depths in the grand halls of worldpolitik. Over the last six weeks, he has shown the tyrant in the Kremlin that he and his country are not a pushover.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

