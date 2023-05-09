When Russian Drones Attack...

Scenes from Ukraine after Russian drones rained fire on its citizens last week.

IMAGE: A drone explodes in the sky over Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People flee as a Russian drone flies over Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People shelter inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

IMAGE: A teacher conducts a foreign language lesson for students as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A part of a suicide drone Geran, which local authorities consider to be the Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle Shahed-131/136, shot down during a Russian overnight strike on Ukraine in Odesa. Photograph: Press Service of the Opreative Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site of a building damaged by remains of a shot down drone in Kyiv. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site of a damaged building in Kyiv. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

IMAGE: Liubov Vasylieva, 77, stands in a yard of her house which was hit by a Russian military strike in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants lower a coffin into a grave during a ceremony to rebury the remains of 193 Red Army soldiers, who went missing during World War Two, in Sevastopol, Crimea. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman carries a portrait of Fyodor Krivorak, a Red Army soldier killed in World War Two, during the ceremony to rebury the remains of 193 Red Army soldiers in Sevastopol, Crimea. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site of a train station in Kherson hit by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A wounded man is carried away from the train station in Kherson after it was hit by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

IMAGE: Citizens inspect a residential area damaged by a Russian military strike in Kherson. Photograph: Ivan Antypenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com