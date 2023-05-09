News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Russian Drones Attack...

When Russian Drones Attack...

By REDIFF NEWS
May 09, 2023 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes from Ukraine after Russian drones rained fire on its citizens last week.

 

IMAGE: A drone explodes in the sky over Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People flee as a Russian drone flies over Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People shelter inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A teacher conducts a foreign language lesson for students as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A part of a suicide drone Geran, which local authorities consider to be the Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle Shahed-131/136, shot down during a Russian overnight strike on Ukraine in Odesa. Photograph: Press Service of the Opreative Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site of a building damaged by remains of a shot down drone in Kyiv. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site of a damaged building in Kyiv. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Liubov Vasylieva, 77, stands in a yard of her house which was hit by a Russian military strike in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Participants lower a coffin into a grave during a ceremony to rebury the remains of 193 Red Army soldiers, who went missing during World War Two, in Sevastopol, Crimea. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman carries a portrait of Fyodor Krivorak, a Red Army soldier killed in World War Two, during the ceremony to rebury the remains of 193 Red Army soldiers in Sevastopol, Crimea. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters at the site of a train station in Kherson hit by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A wounded man is carried away from the train station in Kherson after it was hit by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Citizens inspect a residential area damaged by a Russian military strike in Kherson. Photograph: Ivan Antypenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns
Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
No political statements on scrapping Muslim quota: SC
No political statements on scrapping Muslim quota: SC
Recipe: Tangy Sevaiya Upma
Recipe: Tangy Sevaiya Upma
Injured Mumbai Indians pacer Archer out of IPL 2023
Injured Mumbai Indians pacer Archer out of IPL 2023
SC to hear plea against HC order on 'The Kerala Story'
SC to hear plea against HC order on 'The Kerala Story'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead

Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead

Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine

Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances