Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead

Glimpses from the battleground that is Ukraine.

IMAGE: People pay tribute to Ukrainian soldier Yurii Moroz, who was killed in a fight against Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Former Chernobyl nuclear plant staff member Oleksandr Zabirchenko, 76, visits a memorial dedicated to his colleagues who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster during a night commemorative service in Slavutych. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Staff of the Chernobyl nuclear plant hold candles at a memorial in Slavutych dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of Iryna Osadcha, the 55-year-old director of a local museum, who was killed by a Russian missile strike in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A local resident and a rescuer stand on debris of a building of local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers and volunteers work at the site of the local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Medics help an injured Ukrainian soldier at a frontline medical stabilisation point in Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: A man places Ukrainian flags which commemorate Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war with Russia at Independence Square in Kyiv. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier writes a message on a howitzer shell at a position in a front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldier prepare to fire a howitzer near the city of Bakhmut. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com