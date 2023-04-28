News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead

Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead

By REDIFF NEWS
April 28, 2023 06:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the battleground that is Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: People pay tribute to Ukrainian soldier Yurii Moroz, who was killed in a fight against Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Former Chernobyl nuclear plant staff member Oleksandr Zabirchenko, 76, visits a memorial dedicated to his colleagues who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster during a night commemorative service in Slavutych. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Staff of the Chernobyl nuclear plant hold candles at a memorial in Slavutych dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of Iryna Osadcha, the 55-year-old director of a local museum, who was killed by a Russian missile strike in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A local resident and a rescuer stand on debris of a building of local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers and volunteers work at the site of the local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medics help an injured Ukrainian soldier at a frontline medical stabilisation point in Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man places Ukrainian flags which commemorate Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war with Russia at Independence Square in Kyiv. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier writes a message on a howitzer shell at a position in a front line in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldier prepare to fire a howitzer near the city of Bakhmut. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns
Russian Missiles Strike Fresh Towns
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Ukraine: Blood Everywhere
Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine
Russian Missiles Rain On Ukraine
Powerplay Wins It For Royals
Powerplay Wins It For Royals
Pink City Turns Yellow For Dhoni!
Pink City Turns Yellow For Dhoni!
Uddhav calls for public consultation on Barsu refinery
Uddhav calls for public consultation on Barsu refinery
Amritpal writes to lawyer, says in high spirits
Amritpal writes to lawyer, says in high spirits
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When Will Putin End This Cruel War?

When Will Putin End This Cruel War?

400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting

400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances