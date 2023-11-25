When Hostages-Prisoners Were Released

The four day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began the process of exchange of prisoners on both sides -- 50 Israelis held captive by Hamas after the October 7 terror attack; 150 Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank held in Israeli prisons.

IMAGE: A family member welcomes released Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Fatima Amarneh's family waits for her to come home. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Hostages who were abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack in Israel are handed over to the International Red Cross in an unknown location in Gaza. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Released Palestinian prisoners wave flags as they leave the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli military personnel stand guard as a van carrying Palestinian prisoners arrives at the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, from another Israeli prison, before they are released, to free hostages held in Gaza. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A helicopter carrying released Hamas hostages arrives at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A vehicle waits for the hostages released as they arrive by helicopter. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A Red Cross vehicle, part of a convoy believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, as seen from southern Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media and others gather at the Rafah border. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man, who was stranded in Egypt due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, is welcomed on his arrival during the temporary truce, at the Rafah border crossing. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

