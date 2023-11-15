When War Took Away Loved Ones

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Master Sergeant (reserves) Sergey Shmerkin, 32, who was killed in northern Gaza amid the Israeli army'S ongoing ground operation against Hamas, at his funeral in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman mourns while holding a child, near the bodies of Palestinians at a hospital following Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives of a family mourn near their bodies at a hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn at the funeral of Israeli soldier Raz Abulafia, who was killed in northern Gaza, at his funeral in Rishpon, Israel. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Master Sergeant (reserves) Matan Meir, 38, who was killed in northern Gaza, at his funeral in Odem, northern Israel. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli first responders check a damaged area from a rocket strike from Gaza, near Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the military work at the site hit by rockets from Gaza in Ashkelon in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian child wounded in an Israeli strike is rushed into Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers walk under a tree as the sun shines, as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: People wearing shrouds protest in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli Americans and supporters of Israel gather in solidarity with Israel and protest against anti-semitism, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com