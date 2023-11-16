News
Can Biden Force Israel To Cease Fire?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2023 12:51 IST
Protests continue to demand both an immediate Israeli ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Isra Chaker of Amnesty International USA lays a rose on a prop representing a dead Palestinian child during a protest outside the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Israeli protestors outside the White House demand that Hamas release the Israeli hostages immediately. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man holds a placard with a picture of a missing child as protesters in Tel Aviv call for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protesters in Tel Aviv call for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: French police surround protesters who hold a banner reading 'Stop Arming Israel' during a demonstration demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the entrance of the Milipol Paris, the worldwide exhibition dedicated to homeland security and safety, in Villepinte near Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protest in Dublin related to an Irish government vote to expel Israel's Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A mural by Emmalene Blake in Dublin in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

