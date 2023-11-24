Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A Palestinian man carries the body of his niece Hanan Kaloob, who was killed in an Israeli strike, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. A Palestinian child wounded in strikes is rushed to the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians leave the site of a air strike on a house in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured Palestinian woman gestures after an air strike on a house in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man at the site of an Israeli strike in Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes in Rafah, Gaza. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

IMAGE: The bodies of Palestinians killed in strikes and fire are buried in a mass grave, after they were transported from the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City for burial. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers at the opening to a tunnel at the Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, here and below. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier secures a tunnel underneath the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers at the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: A man climbs on the coffin of Hezbollah member Abbas Raad, senior Hezbollah figure Mohammad Raad's son, who was killed along with four fighters in what Hezbollah said was an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon during his funeral in Jbaa, southern Lebanon. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

IMAGE: A child looks through a wooden pallet as Palestinians with foreign passports arrive at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com