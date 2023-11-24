News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

Children Are Tragic Victims Of War

By REDIFF NEWS
November 24, 2023 06:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A Palestinian man carries the body of his niece Hanan Kaloob, who was killed in an Israeli strike, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. A Palestinian child wounded in strikes is rushed to the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians leave the site of a air strike on a house in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An injured Palestinian woman gestures after an air strike on a house in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian man at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian man at the site of an Israeli strike in Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes in Rafah, Gaza. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The bodies of Palestinians killed in strikes and fire are buried in a mass grave, after they were transported from the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City for burial. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers at the opening to a tunnel at the Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, here and below. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier secures a tunnel underneath the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers at the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man climbs on the coffin of Hezbollah member Abbas Raad, senior Hezbollah figure Mohammad Raad's son, who was killed along with four fighters in what Hezbollah said was an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon during his funeral in Jbaa, southern Lebanon. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child looks through a wooden pallet as Palestinians with foreign passports arrive at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
One Baby Step To Peace In Israel-Hamas War
One Baby Step To Peace In Israel-Hamas War
'From my house, I can see the bombs'
'From my house, I can see the bombs'
Are Israeli Soldiers Ready For Ceasefire?
Are Israeli Soldiers Ready For Ceasefire?
Which Way Will Wind Blow In Rajasthan?
Which Way Will Wind Blow In Rajasthan?
Rinku Steals The Show!
Rinku Steals The Show!
Tunnel workers 'performing yoga' awaiting rescue
Tunnel workers 'performing yoga' awaiting rescue
Decide on bills passed by assembly: SC to Punjab guv
Decide on bills passed by assembly: SC to Punjab guv
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mourning A Slain Comrade

Mourning A Slain Comrade

Hamas tunnel found at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital: Israel

Hamas tunnel found at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital: Israel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances