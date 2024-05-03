Cummins hails Bhuvi's last-ball heroics

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 3 for 41. Photograph: BCCI

Experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he wasn't thinking much and just focussed on bowling two good deliveries after scripting Sunrisers Hyderabad's sensational one-run win with a last-ball wicket in an IPL thriller in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Defending 12 in the final over, Bhuvneshwar trapped Rovman Powell in front of the wicket in the last ball to stop Rajasthan Royal's run chase at 200 for 7 and pull off a heist in the end.

Sunrisers had scored 201 for 3 in their 20 overs, riding on fifties from Travis Head and Nitish Reddy.

"I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over. There was no discussion in the last over, was just focussed on the process. Was thinking just about bowling two good balls, anything could have happened," Bhuvneshwar, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 3 for 41, said at the post-match presentation.

"The ball swung so much, can't really pinpoint, really enjoyed it. Luckily got wickets today. When the season started thought process was different, but it changed when the batters played in such a way," he added.

SRH captain Pat Cummins was a happy man after his team managed to snap a two-game losing streak.

"It was an amazing game. That's T20 cricket. Anything can happen, Bhuvi executed that last ball. You try to take some wickets in the middle. Natarajan is a good yorker bowler, fortunately we got some wickets," said the Australian pacer , who bowled a superb 19th over conceding just 7 runs.

"We played some games here, thought 200 could have been chased down. He (Nitish Reddy) sums up the conditions pretty well, he's amazing, great in the field, gives some overs with the ball as well," Cummins added.