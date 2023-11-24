Day 1 Of Ceasefire: Israeli Troops Leave Gaza

The temporary four-day truce between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel commenced at 7 am local time on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The truce came into effect due to the intervention of Qatar and the US after nearly 48 days.

Fifty hostages in Hamas captivity are expected to be released during the ceasefire.

The truce

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier gestures from a military vehicle while driving by Israel's border after leaving Gaza during the temporary truce. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Happy Israeli soldiers on their way home. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A convoy of Israeli military tanks and armoured personnel carriers drive by Israel's border after leaving Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier prays near Israel's border after leaving Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli military vehicle leaves Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

