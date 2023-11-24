News
Rediff.com  » News » Day 1 Of Ceasefire: Israeli Troops Leave Gaza

Day 1 Of Ceasefire: Israeli Troops Leave Gaza

By REDIFF NEWS
November 24, 2023 15:02 IST
The temporary four-day truce between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel commenced at 7 am local time on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The truce came into effect due to the intervention of Qatar and the US after nearly 48 days.

Fifty hostages in Hamas captivity are expected to be released during the ceasefire.

 

The truce

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier gestures from a military vehicle while driving by Israel's border after leaving Gaza during the temporary truce. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Happy Israeli soldiers on their way home. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A convoy of Israeli military tanks and armoured personnel carriers drive by Israel's border after leaving Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier prays near Israel's border after leaving Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli military vehicle leaves Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

