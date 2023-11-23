Are Israeli Soldiers Ready For Ceasefire?

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a temporary four-day ceasefire to allow the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers in Gaza, here and below. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier takes position in a location given as Gaza in this handout image released on November 21, 2023. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers operate in a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on November 21, 2023. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers with a dog in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers in Gaza in this handout picture released on November 22, 2023. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier carries a mobile artillery unit shell in southern Israel near the north Gaza border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli mobile artillery unit in southern Israel near the north Gaza border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take cover in southern Israel near the northern Gaza border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank near the border with Gaza in southern Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers in a military vehicle near Israel's border in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers stand next to mobile artillery shells near the northern Gaza border in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers on a tank, near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli military presents weapons and military equipment they say were used by Hamas gunmen during the deadly October 7 attack at the Tzrifin military base in central Israel. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

