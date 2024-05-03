News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Game never done till it's done': Samson rues loss

'Game never done till it's done': Samson rues loss

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 03, 2024 01:03 IST
Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson congratulates Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI

In a heart-stopping finish that keeps their IPL playoff dreams alive, the Sunrisers Hyderabad edged past Rajasthan Royals by a mere run in a last-ball thriller on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the hero for SRH, bowling a sensational final over where he trapped Rovman Powell lbw with a full toss on the last delivery, leaving Rajasthan two runs short of the 202-run target.

 

Rajasthan's chase seemed promising at times, but Bhuvneshwar's heroics ensured victory for Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that even while it seemed his side was cruising to victory he was not certain they would get over the line given the unpredictable nature of the league.

"We have played some really close games this season, won a couple of them and lost this one. Credit to the SRH bowlers for the way they fought back," he said.

"The margin of errors is very less in the IPL. The game is never done till it is done. It was tough to bat against the new ball and when it got old, it became easier."

He was full of praise for the young duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag who resurrected the Royals' innings after Jos Buttler and Samson got out for ducks in the first over.

"Credit to both youngsters (Jaiswal and Parag), myself and Jos (Buttler) got out in the powerplay, they played well and got us to that position," Samson Said. 

