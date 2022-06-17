When Europe's Leaders Met Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Macron, Scholz, Draghi and Iohannis meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy.

IMAGE: Macron, Scholz, Draghi and Iohannis in Irpin.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on guard during the European leaders' visit.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Macron with France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Macron, Draghi, Scholz and Iohannis.

Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Draghi, Iohannis, who turned 63 on June 13, and Macron.

Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Scholz observes the damage in Irpin.

Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Macron and Zelenskyy at a news conference.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Iohannis, Scholz, Zelenskyy and Macron make their way to the news conference.

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The leaders survey the ruins of Irpin.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Draghi during his visit to Irpin.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com