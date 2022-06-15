News
Ukraine Bids Farewell To Its Fallen

By Rediff News Bureau
June 15, 2022 16:00 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of Ukrainians paying their last respects to their fallen heroes.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A picture of Evgeny Khrapko, a combat medic and instructor of tactical medicine who was killed on a mission, is pictured on his grave in Kharkiv, June 14, 2022.
Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Evgeny Khrapko's farewell ceremony.
Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier throws sand into Evgeny Khrapko's grave.
Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A priest seen at Mykhailo Tereshchenko's funeral in Kyiv, June 14, 2022.
Mykhailo Tereshchenko was killed in the Donbas region.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Skalsky's coffin is carried by soldiers in Lviv, June 11, 2022.
Ruslan Skalsky died on June 4 in Russian artillery shelling near the settlement of Velyke Artakove, Mykolaiv region.
Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners at Ruslan Skalsky's funeral.
Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Grief as Ruslan Skalsky is laid to rest.
Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners in Kyiv, June 11, 2022, at the funerals of Ukrainian soldiers Oleksandr Synelnikov, Ihor Snitkin and Serhii Malets.
Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Victoria, Senior (First) Lieutenant Vasyl Herych's wife, grieves for her husband at his funeral in Perechyn, Zakarpattia region, June 8, 2022.
Vasyl Herych, 31, was a member of Ukraine's 15th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion.
Photograph: Serhii Hudak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers kneel for a fallen comrade as Vasyl Herych's funeral procession makes its way to the cemetry.
Photograph: Serhii Hudak/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
